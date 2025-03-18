Oragenics, Inc. Files Annual Report for 2024, Receives Unqualified Audit Opinion

Oragenics filed its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting an unqualified audit opinion and its commitment to advancing innovative treatments.

Oragenics, Inc. has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the SEC, receiving an unqualified audit opinion from its independent accounting firm. The report includes a note regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Oragenics, a biotechnology firm focused on developing treatments for concussion and other brain-related conditions, is committed to advancing its innovative pipeline and seeking strategic opportunities for long-term growth. The company is working on various drug candidates, including treatments for mild traumatic brain injury and Niemann Pick Disease Type C. Investors are cautioned to consider the risks associated with forward-looking statements made in the release.

Oragenics filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

The Company received an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm, indicating the financial statements are presented fairly and boosting investor confidence.

Oragenics is actively advancing its innovative pipeline, including treatments for concussion and Niemann Pick Disease Type C, which highlights its commitment to addressing significant health challenges.

The press release includes an explanatory paragraph regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, indicating potential financial instability.



Despite receiving an unqualified audit opinion, the inclusion of a going concern note may raise concerns among investors about the Company's long-term viability.



The forward-looking statements caution investors about risks and uncertainties that could lead to significant deviations from expected results, potentially undermining investor confidence.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2025.





The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements received an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. As part of the audit, an explanatory paragraph was included regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Oragenics remains committed to advancing its innovative pipeline, exploring strategic opportunities, and securing the necessary resources to support its long-term growth. Additional details can be found in Footnote 1 of the consolidated financial statements included in the filing.







About Oragenics:







Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit





www.oragenics.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.







Investor Contact







Rich Cockrell





Investor Relations





404.736.3838





OGEN@CG.CAPITAL



