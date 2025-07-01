Oragenics, Inc. Announces $20 Million Public Offering of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock and Warrants

Oragenics plans to offer 800,000 shares of preferred stock and warrants, aiming to raise $20 million for clinical trials and operations.

Oragenics, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement for a public offering of up to 800,000 shares of its Series H Convertible Preferred Stock and accompanying Warrants to buy additional shares, with a combined offering price of $25.00 per unit. The company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, which will be used to fund ongoing clinical trials for its ONP-2 concussion treatment, repay a $3 million bridge note, and for general working capital purposes. The offering, managed by Dawson James Securities, is set to close around July 2, 2025, pending customary conditions. The securities are being offered under a registration statement filed with the SEC, and interested parties are encouraged to review the related prospectuses for more details.

Oragenics has successfully entered into a placement agency agreement for the sale of up to 800,000 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock, which could enhance its capital structure.

The gross proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be up to approximately $20.00 million, providing significant funding for ongoing clinical trials and research activities.

The funds from the Offering will be used to support the ONP-2 concussion clinical trials, advancing the company's focus on treatments for neurological disorders.

The Offering is being conducted under an effective registration statement with the SEC, ensuring regulatory compliance and transparency for potential investors.

The company is seeking to raise funds through the sale of preferred stock, indicating potential financial difficulties or cash flow challenges.

The need to repay a $3 million bridge note suggests reliance on external financing, which may indicate unstable financial health or lack of sufficient cash reserves.

The issuance of convertible preferred stock may dilute existing shareholders' equity when converted into common stock, potentially leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

What is the purpose of Oragenics' recent offering?

Oragenics aims to raise funds for ongoing clinical trials, repayment of a bridge note, and general corporate purposes.

How many shares of Preferred Stock are being offered?

The offering includes up to 800,000 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock.

What is the conversion price of the Preferred Stock?

The Preferred Stock is convertible into common stock at a price of $2.50 per share.

Who is the placement agent for the offering?

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

When is the closing date for the offering?

The closing of the offering is expected on or about July 2, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OGEN Insider Trading Activity

$OGEN insiders have traded $OGEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTH, INC. ODYSSEY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,044 shares for an estimated $74,007.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $OGEN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SARASOTA, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a company focused on developing unique, intranasal pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it has entered into a placement agency agreement for the purchase and sale of up to 800,000 shares of the Company’s Series H Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”), no par value, and Warrants to purchase up to an additional 800,000 shares of Preferred Stock of the Company at an exercise price of $25.00 per share (the “Warrants”). The combined public Offering price of each share of Preferred Stock together with an accompanying Warrant is $25.00 (the “Offering”). The Preferred Stock is convertible into the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a conversion price of $2.50 per share. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





The gross proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be up to approximately $20.00 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated Offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund its ongoing ONP-2 concussion clinical trials, along with other related research and development activities, to repay a $3 million bridge note, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.





Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering.





The Offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-288225), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 23, 2025, and declared effective on June 30, 2025. The Offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the Offering has been or will be filed with the SEC and will be available on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may also be obtained from Dawson James Securities, Inc., 101 North Federal Highway, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33432, or by telephone at (561) 391-5555, or by email at investmentbanking@dawsonjames.com. Before investing in this Offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such Offering, which will provide more information about Oragenics and the Offering.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Oragenics







Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit



www.oragenics.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the completion of the public Offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the public Offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.







Oragenics, Inc.







Janet Huffman, Chief Executive Officer





813-286-7900







jhuffman@oragenics.com









Investor Contact







Rich Cockrell





404.736.3838







ogen@cg.capital





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.