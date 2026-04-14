BioTech
OGEN

Oragenics Doses First Patient In Phase 2a Trial For Brain Injury Drug ONP-002

April 14, 2026 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2a trial for ONP-002, the company's lead candidate for treating concussions and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

Currently, there is no pharmacological treatment for mTBI approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ONP-002 is an investigational, first-in-class, intranasal, novel neurosteroid, designed to reduce neuroinflammation, oxidative stress and edema in the brain. The neuroprotective agent was developed using Oragenics' proprietary intranasal spray dry powder and showed good results in Phase 1 and preclinical studies.

The Phase 2a trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled study that plans to administer ONP-002 to 40 patients within 12 hours of a concussion. The safety and tolerability of the drug will be evaluated through follow-up visits and neurocognitive testing.

The company expects to file an investigational new drug (IND) application by the fourth quarter of 2026, following which the Phase 2b will be initiated.

OGEN closed Monday at $0.68, up 12.95%. In premarket trading, the stock is down 0.06% at $0.68.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.