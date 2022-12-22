Oragenics Announces 'No Toxicity' Signals Of NT-CoV2-1 Intranasal COVID Vaccine Candidate In Rabbits

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) Thursday reported announced favorable 'no toxicity' signals or adverse events from its Good Laboratory Practices toxicology study in rabbits with its NT-CoV2-1 intranasal vaccine candidate against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest.

The favorable toxicology study results will help advance the pre-clinical work required for pursuing regulatory permission to begin human testing.

The development-stage company, with a special focus on infectious disease, said the result marks an important milestone in the progress of bringing an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to the market.

Earlier, Oragenics had published positive preclinical data of NT-CoV2-1 induced robust antigen-specific IgG and IgA titers in the blood and lungs of mice, and reduced viral load below the limit of detection in a hamster SARS-CoV-2 challenge model.

