Oragenics Advances Phase IIa Trial Of ONP-002 For Concussion

(RTTNews) - Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) has reported early progress in its Phase IIa clinical trial of ONP-002, a proprietary intranasal neurosteroid being developed for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and confirmed that two patients have been enrolled and eight study drug doses administered, marking an important step in the program's advancement.

Clinical Trial Progress

Enrollment is underway at Mackay Base Hospital in Queensland, Australia, with additional sites preparing for activation. The study is designed to enroll 40 patients who meet criteria based on CT findings, presenting symptoms, and hospital admission. Participants receive their first dose within 12 hours of concussion, followed by continued treatment for up to 30 days.

ONP-002 is delivered via Oragenics' proprietary intranasal spray-dry powder device. The drug candidate is designed to address the biological cascade triggered by brain trauma- including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, and cerebral swelling- with the potential to shift treatment from symptom management to active neurological intervention. Unmet Need in Concussion Care

Traumatic brain injury remains a major global health challenge, with an estimated 69 million cases annually worldwide and 1.7 to 3.8 million in the U.S. alone. Despite this prevalence, there are currently no FDA-approved pharmacological treatments for concussion, leaving patients, athletes, and military personnel reliant on rest and symptom management. If successful, ONP-002 could become the first pharmacological standard of care in a market projected to exceed $9 billion by 2030.

Company Outlook

Oragenics CEO Janet Huffman noted that early enrollment momentum reflects both strong site readiness and the significant unmet need in concussion care. Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Kelly emphasized that each participant dose represents progress toward addressing a condition long underserved by available therapies.

With ONP-002 advancing through Phase IIa trials in Australia and U.S. Phase IIb studies planned pending FDA approval of an Investigational new drug application (IND).

OGEN has traded between $0.50 and $9.60 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.70, down 1.12%. During afterhours trading the shares are at $0.71, up 0,71%.

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