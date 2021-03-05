Oracle's Stock To Fall After A 3% Gain Last Week?

Oracle’s stock (NYSE: ORCL) has risen by 2.7% over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 1% over the last five trading days. The company is expected to report Q3 FY 2021 (ended February 2021) earnings in the coming week. Now, is ORCL’s stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 53% chance of a fall in ORCL’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last five years. See our analysis on Oracle’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: ORCL 2.7%, vs. S&P500 1%; Outperformed market

ORCL stock rose 2.7% over a five day trading period ending 3/01/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1%

10D: ORCL 4.9%, vs. S&P500 -0.5%; Outperformed market

ORCL stock rose 4.9% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.5%

21D: ORCL 8.1%, vs. S&P500 3.4%; Outperformed market

ORCL stock rose 8.1% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.4%

While Oracle stock may have moved, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for Oracle vs. Humana shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

