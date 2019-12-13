Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

Oracle Corporation ORCL reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 90 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. However, non-GAAP revenues of $9.615 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



Nonetheless, the bottom line increased 12% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure (up 13% in constant currency). The top line also inched up 1% (in USD and at cc) year over year.



Top Line in Detail



Oracle reported total revenues (on a GAAP basis) of $9.614 billion, up 1% (in USD and at cc) year over year.



Revenues by Offerings



Oracle’s top line benefited from the ongoing cloud-based momentum. Cloud services and license support revenues (71% of total revenues) in the reported quarter rose 3% year over year (up 4% in cc) to $6.811 billion.



Meanwhile, cloud license and on-premise license revenues (12% of total revenues) declined 7% year over year (down 7% in cc) to $1.126 billion.



Hardware revenues (9% of total revenues) were $871 million, down 2% (down 1% in cc) year over year.



Services revenues (8% of total revenues) inched down 1% to $806 million (flat at cc).



Revenues by Geography



Revenues from Americas (represented 55.2% of total revenues) dropped 1.2% year over year to $5.304 billion.



Revenues from Europe/Middle East/Africa (28%) declined 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $2.695 billion.



However, revenues from Asia Pacific (16.8%) improved 5% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.615 billion.



Break up of Cloud And License Revenues



Oracle reported total cloud and license revenues of $7.937 billion, which inched up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Applications revenues (contributed 37% to total cloud and license revenues) amounted to $2.909 billion, up 4% year over year.



Infrastructure related revenues (63%) came in at $5.028 billion, flat year over year.

Oracle Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Customer Expansion Bodes Well



Management announced that NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP businesses were up 29% and 37% in fiscal second quarter, respectively. NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP have customer strength of around 20,000 and 7,000, respectively. Expanding customer base is enabling the company to maintain leading position in cloud ERP market.



Additionally, the company is witnessing strong growth in Cloud HCM, which is increasingly being purchased as a part of an ERP cloud application suite. Also, the migration of several midsized SAP customers to Fusion ERP is an upside.



Further, the next-generation autonomous database launched by Oracle, supported by ML, is gaining traction. In the reported quarter, Oracle added around 2,000 new Autonomous Database cloud customers. New product introductions are likely to further boost growth in this category. Markedly, autonomous database in Gen2 Infrastructure is witnessing rapid adoption.



The company is undertaking every effort to enhance functionalities of cloud-based applications, which is encouraging adoption. These initiatives are expected to provide the company an edge in the Database-as-a-Service market and reinforce its competitive position against Amazon Web Services.



Operating Details



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2% year on year to $5.573 billion.



Non-GAAP operating income during the reported quarter was $4.042 billion, down 1% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 bps year over year and came in at 42%.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Nov 30, 2019, Oracle had cash & cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $27.4 billion, down from $35.7 billion sequentially.



Operating cash flow for the 12 months ended Nov 30, 2019 was $13.8 billion while free cash flow was $12.2 billion.



Share Repurchases & Dividends



Oracle repurchased shares worth approximately $5 billion during the fiscal second quarter, and paid out dividends worth approximately $1.562 billion during the first half of the fiscal.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share, payable on Jan 23, 2019, to shareholders as on Jan 9, 2019.



Q3 Guidance



For fiscal third quarter, Oracle expects non-GAAP revenues to rise in the range of 1-3%, both at USD and cc. The guidance assumed currency headwind of 1%.



Oracle expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 96-98 cents in cc (and 95-97 cents excluding currency impact). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 96 cents.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Fortinet, Inc FTNT, Cirrus Logic, Inc CRUS and Qorvo, Inc QRVO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for Fortinet, Cirrus and Qorvo is currently pegged at 14%, 15% and 11.7%, respectively.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.