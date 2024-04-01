Oracle's (ORCL) NetSuite Unveils Connector for MICROS Simphony

Oracle’s ORCL NetSuite has introduced the Connector for MICROS Simphony to help restaurants and hospitality businesses boost productivity and make informed decisions. This integration provides tailored features for the restaurant and hospitality industry.



This connector links Oracle's renowned restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solution with NetSuite's cloud business suite, allowing for seamless data exchange. This integration enables a daily import of essential financial and inventory information from Simphony to NetSuite automatically.



Financial reporting becomes more straightforward with NetSuite’s Connector for MICROS Simphony. It allows for faster book closings and provides better financial insights, especially for businesses with multiple locations.



Manual data reconciliation is a thing of the past with this connector. Updates from Simphony to NetSuite are automatic, saving time and effort. Transactional data, such as sales totals, items sold and discounts, are segmented by dayparts, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.



Inventory management is greatly improved with NetSuite’s Connector for MICROS Simphony. By automating data flow between POS and inventory systems, businesses can eliminate errors and accurately track sales. This leads to better decision-making regarding inventory levels and demand planning.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Expanding Clientele to Aid Cloud Services and License Revenues

Oracle’s NetSuite has been expanding its clientele constantly. It deals with some notable clients like the Dollar Shave Club, UNTUCKit and Latch. These clients are expected to aid the company’s cloud services and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.68 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.98%.



Dollar Shave Club, a prominent razor and personal care brand, has opted for Oracle’s NetSuite to bolster its commitment to promoting self-care and well-being. By utilizing NetSuite, the brand aims to streamline financial processes, enhance operational visibility and facilitate the growth of its personal care product line, both online and offline. Similarly, UNTUCKit, a renowned apparel brand, has embraced NetSuite to further its mission of offering perfectly fitting shirts to a wider audience.



Leveraging NetSuite's integrated suite, UNTUCKit aims to automate financial tasks, accelerate reporting and efficiently expand its operations. Latch, a provider of building management solutions, has also turned to the company to advance its goal of simplifying property management and enhancing tenant experiences. With NetSuite, Latch intends to explore new business models, introduce innovative services and attract talent while expanding and diversifying its operations.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 19.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 11.4%. This outperformance was due to the company’s added relevant capabilities to attract more clientele. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ORCL faces tough competition from giants like Salesforce CRM, Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN.



Salesforce Sales Cloud automates tasks, aids lead generation and enhances communication. It offers tailored solutions for government use, facilitating faster and personalized citizen services. CRM recently launched Einstein 1 Studio, empowering admins and developers to customize Einstein Copilot AI assistant across apps effortlessly.



Microsoft Cloud provides a range of tech tools and solutions to support businesses in today's changing world. MSFT and ORCL have teamed up to meet the increasing demand for Oracle Database on Azure worldwide. Microsoft is expanding the availability of Oracle Database to five more regions, making it accessible in a total of 15 regions globally.



Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) offers cloud services to government agencies, with more than 7,500 using its platform. AWS recently announced that the South Korean AI startup, Upstage, launched the SOLAR MINI Small Language Model on its platform. This model works in Korean and English, as well as helps with tasks like understanding, summarizing and translating content. It is customizable and available on Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and AWS Marketplace for easy deployment.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.