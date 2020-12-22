Oracle's (ORCL) Cloud Services to be Leveraged by Cybereason

Oracle ORCL recently announced that Cybereason will be leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to run its Cybereason Defense Platform and work on the worldwide expansion.

OCI will help Cybereason Defense Platform in detection and prevention of cybersecurity threats for enterprises at all end points by utilizing advanced behavioral analytics and deep contextual correlations, added Oracle.

Given Oracle’s cloud extensive presence across the globe, Cybereason stated that it will be capable of extending in-country hosting across many locations for compliance with regulatory data requirements.

Headquartered in Boston, Cybereason is a cyber security company that specializes in providing operation-centric approach to thwart security threats. It has a strong customer base across 30 countries.

Cybereason deal is a notable win for Oracle as it reflects on strength of the company’s cloud services. The deal wins are expected to enhance the company’s cloud revenues in the upcoming quarters and instil investors’ confidence in the stock.

Notably, Oracle’s shares have returned 21.7% compared with the industry’s rally of 36.9%.

Cloud Migration Bodes Well

Oracle is gaining significant ground in the fast-growing cloud services market. Some of the recent deal wins apart from Cybereason include Conduent, Nippon Life India Asset Management, MercadoLibre MELI, DeepZen, Workhuman, Temple University, and IQAX.

Both its software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) products are expected to grow in the days ahead as business enterprises migrate to the cloud. The shift was accelerated by coronavirus-led work-from-home as well as online learning and telehealth waves.

As mass vaccination program seems to be a tedious affair, these trends are unlikely to dissipate any time soon and boost cloud adoption. This bodes well for Oracle.

Moreover, the next-generation autonomous database rolled out by Oracle, which is supported by machine learning (ML), is gaining significant traction. New product launches, including new OCI managed services, are likely to boost growth in this category. Autonomous database in Gen2 public cloud infrastructure is also witnessing healthy uptake.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Cloud services and license support revenues improved 4% year over year to $7.112 billion and represented 72% of total revenues for Oracle. Further, autonomous database consumption revenues skyrocketed 64% and annualized consumption revenues for OCI services jumped 139%.

Oracle is also expanding its data center footprint to strengthen competitive position in the cloud market. The company has 29 cloud regions currently. It plans to have a total of 38 data center regions by mid-2021.

The ongoing momentum is expected to consolidate Oracle’s footprint in the lucrative cloud services market. Per an IDC report, spending on cloud services, worldwide, will witness a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2024 and reach more than $1 trillion.

Nevertheless, increasing expenses on enhancing its cloud services amid stiff competition in the cloud space from the likes of Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Google Cloud, is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

Currently, Oracle carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

