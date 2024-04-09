Oracle's (ORCL) Cloud Service to Help Combat Money Laundering

Oracle ORCL-owned Financial Services division has introduced its Financial Services Compliance Agent.



The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud service enables banks to run inexpensive and hypothetical scenario testing to adjust transaction monitoring thresholds and controls. This allows banks to more effectively identify suspicious activity and meet anti-money laundering (AML) compliance requirements.



The solution can evaluate a new product's risk profile and test controls to mitigate these risks cost-effectively, reducing time to market. It provides statistical analysis to set appropriate and non-excessive AML controls.



The solution can proactively assess and tune systems to detect high-risk typologies like human trafficking. This fortifies monitoring against emerging threats.



Compliance teams can use the Financial Services Compliance Agent's AI analytics to make evidence-based decisions on optimizing transaction monitoring controls and thresholds rapidly and cost-effectively.



By leveraging AI-powered analytics, the solution enables banks to stay ahead of evolving money laundering tactics, make data-driven compliance decisions and introduce new products rapidly without undue risk exposure.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

ORCL Fortifies AI Capabilities to Bolster Cloud and Licensing Growth

Oracle and its subsidiary, NetSuite, are ramping up their AI offerings, positioning the tech giant to drive growth in its cloud services and license revenues.



The tech giant recently teamed up with Palantir Technologies PLTR to offer secure cloud and AI solutions to businesses and governments worldwide. This partnership combines Oracle's distributed cloud and AI infrastructure with Palantir's advanced AI platforms, enabling organizations to better leverage their data, enhance efficiency, meet sovereignty requirements and stay ahead of adversaries.



The company's recent AI advancements span solutions like NetSuite's Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector, Text Enhance and Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence.



The Analytics Warehouse Multi-Instance Connector streamlines decision-making for multi-business organizations by consolidating data from various NetSuite instances into a unified Analytics Warehouse environment. This integration enhances insights accuracy and accessibility, ultimately reducing costs.



Moreover, NetSuite is expanding its generative AI capabilities with Text Enhance. This feature leverages company data to generate personalized content, boosting productivity, reducing errors, ensuring consistency and expediting business processes across finance, supply chain, sales and customer support.



Oracle is also introducing new AI features in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, harnessing OCI services like Oracle Autonomous Database and OCI Data Lake. This solution combines data-driven insights with intelligent actions, aiming to enhance decision-making processes and improve business outcomes.



These AI advancements are expected to bolster Oracle's cloud services and license revenues in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2024 cloud services and license revenues is pegged at $44.87 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.7%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is $5.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.98% year over year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 14% growth. This outperformance is attributed to the company's AI-driven innovations, enhancing user experiences. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the Cloud AI Market size is estimated at $67.56 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $274.54 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 32.37%. However, the company faces competition from industry giants like Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT in the AI cloud market. To maintain its competitive edge, ORCL is leveraging its collaboration with Microsoft to expand Oracle Database availability on Azure, fostering a healthy competitive landscape.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.