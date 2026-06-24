Oracle's Headcount Fell by 21,000 as AI Reshapes Its Business. Here's What It Means for the Stock.

Key Points

The company's headcount fell about 13% over the past fiscal year, and its annual report names AI as one driver.

Capital spending more than doubled to $55.7 billion as it builds out AI data centers.

Oracle's contracted backlog has ballooned to $638 billion.

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Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) just disclosed in its latest annual report that it cut about 21,000 jobs over the past fiscal year, shrinking its workforce roughly 13% to about 141,000 full-time employees as of May 31, 2026, from about 162,000 a year earlier. The restructuring and other related expenses totaled about $1.8 billion, and Oracle pointed to its growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) as one of the reasons.

What set the disclosure apart was the candor.

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"The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce," Oracle said in the filing.

In short, Oracle's business is changing -- dramatically.

A bigger bet than the layoffs

The business backdrop suggests that these recent layoffs are less about business weakness and more about a shift in strategy.

Oracle's fiscal 2026 revenue rose 17% to a record $67.4 billion, and total cloud revenue grew 39% to $34 billion. Powering this growth was its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business -- the company's rentable computing and data-center business, where revenue jumped 93% year over year to $5.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 (the period ended May 31, 2026).

Capital expenditures, however, more than doubled in fiscal 2026 to $55.7 billion, with the increase primarily tied to data-center expansion. The outlay was large enough to push Oracle to negative free cash flow of about $23.7 billion for the year. And the spending is set to climb; management guided for capital expenditures of about $70 billion in fiscal 2027.

To help fund its expensive business transformation, Oracle has been raising cash aggressively. It raised $43 billion in debt financing and $5 billion in equity financing in fiscal 2026, and management said it expects to raise about $40 billion more in fiscal 2027 through a mix of debt and equity, including a planned $20 billion equity issuance that would dilute existing shareholders.

Seen against that, a 21,000-workforce reduction and $1.8 billion in restructuring and other expenses look less like a cost crisis and more like one piece of a company refitting itself from a people-heavy software business into a capital-heavy infrastructure business.

What it means for the stock

One reason likely keeping some bulls around is Oracle's staggeringly high backlog. Its remaining performance obligations -- contracts signed but not yet delivered -- reached $638 billion at the end of fiscal 2026, up from about $138 billion a year earlier. That is larger than Oracle's entire market capitalization of about $475 billion.

A large share of this backlog is reportedly tied to a multiyear agreement valued at $300 billion to supply computing capacity to ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

That backlog may be the bull case, but it's also a risk factor.

If those contracts convert to cash flow over time, today's heavy spending will look prescient. But leaning so much of its future on a handful of AI customers concentrates risk, and Oracle has to build and pay for capacity long before revenue arrives. And the negative cash flow and rising debt are the near-term price of that bet.

More recently, the market seems to be growing aware of the company's risks, with shares declining by more than 15% over the past five trading days. This puts Oracle's price-to-earnings ratio at about 27 as of this writing, and it trades at about 20 times the non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings management expects for fiscal 2027 -- below the premium investors paid when shares traded near their 52-week high above $340.

Down about 18% in 2026 as of this writing, the stock is starting to better price in risks associated with funding, execution, and backlog concentration.

Ultimately, I think that Oracle's move over the past year to cut jobs while spending record sums on AI isn't really a sign of stress. After all, the core business is growing and profitable. Instead, this is just a strategic maneuver. Trimming staff as AI takes on more routine work fits the description of a company funding a capital-intensive pivot.

With this said, these staff cuts arguably also aren't a clear sign of strength either. The layoffs are the easy part of a far bigger gamble: that a mountain of contracts turns into cash before the spending and debt catch up. Whether Oracle can fund the build-out cost-effectively without straining its balance sheet over the long term is the harder question -- and the one that will probably decide where the stock goes from here.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.