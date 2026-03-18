Oracle's "Halo Effect" Is the Real Deal. But is the AI Growth Stock a Buy in March?

Key Points

Oracle’s booming infrastructure software business complements its core application software segment.

Oracle’s debt remains a major concern.

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Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is no longer a stodgy database and data management software company. Aggressive investments in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) have made the cloud Oracle's main growth driver.

Demand for training artificial intelligence (AI) models on OCI benefits Oracle's application software-as-a-service (SaaS) business by making it easier to integrate AI services and agents -- creating a "halo effect" on the broader business. And on the flip side, it can incentive application software customers to move their workloads to OCI to save on costs.

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Here's why Oracle's halo effect has become an integral part of its investment thesis, and whether the growth stock is a buy now.

Oracle's cross-segment sales strategy

On its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, Oracle explained that demand for infrastructure-as-a-service through OCI is booming -- exceeding its 30% gross margin target as it converts its $553 billion backlog into realized revenue. But database, security, and storage services have even higher margins. So the more Oracle can get OCI customers to use these services, the greater the revenue from key customers.

Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia said the following on the March 10 earnings call:

The other piece that is a very interesting halo effect is leveraging our infrastructure -- just OCI infrastructure -- as a budget creator for customers. You have heard us say it before: we are faster and cheaper than everybody else. And when customers are thinking about these large-scale application or large-scale infrastructure transformations, we can also help them get to a position of budget creation to be able to fund that transfer simply by moving their workloads to OCI, because we can run them more quickly and more efficiently and less expensively than our competitors.

The halo effect is undeniably powerful, but it comes at a high cost, as Oracle is burning through cash at a breakneck pace -- reporting $24.7 billion in negative free cash flow in its latest quarter and mounting long-term debt.

A uniquely sticky SaaS company

The doomsday scenario for Oracle is that it overspends on its data center buildout, mega contracts with key customers like OpenAI fall through, and its legacy software business gradually declines over time. But that scenario is unlikely, as Oracle's database and data management software play an integral role across information-sensitive industries, including government, finance, and healthcare.

Sicilia said the following on the March 10 earnings call:

As far as the customers that I spoke with, I have not yet met a customer who tells me they are ready to give away their retail merchandising system, their core banking system, demand deposit account systems, electronic health records systems, and some cobbling together of niche AI features are going to replace all of that overnight. In fact, you hear quite the opposite with customers.

Oracle's multicloud strategy is structured specifically to reduce latency by embedding native versions of its software into third-party cloud management platforms from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, rather than moving data across clouds. OCI-specific centers, paired with these partnerships, give Oracle's high-margin legacy software segment significant traction in the AI age compared to pure-play application software companies that lack the invaluable infrastructure layer.

Oracle's ability to combine the latest cloud infrastructure built for AI with an established SaaS business is a great recipe for long-term success.

Despite these competitive advantages, Oracle is only a good buy for investors with a high enough risk tolerance to stomach its extreme leverage.

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Daniel Foelber has positions in Oracle and has the following options: short March 2026 $240 calls on Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.