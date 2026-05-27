Oracle vs. ServiceNow: Which Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Oracle is successfully pivoting its massive database business toward high-demand cloud infrastructure and AI accelerators.

ServiceNow maintains strong top-line growth and generates significant free cash flow through its business process automation platform.

Should you bet on the established cloud giant or the high-growth automation platform for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

The race for enterprise artificial intelligence dominance has created a fascinating divide between established giants and high-growth disruptors. Investors today must decide if Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) or ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is the better buy.

Oracle remains a cornerstone of the data world by pivoting its massive database business toward cloud infrastructure. Meanwhile, ServiceNow has built a dominant platform for automating complex business workflows through artificial intelligence. Both companies play critical roles in the modern digital economy, but they offer very different financial profiles for your portfolio.

The case for Oracle

As a long-standing titan among tech stocks, Oracle has successfully shifted its focus from legacy database software to modern cloud infrastructure. The company sells a wide range of cloud applications and hardware to organizations in more than 145 countries. The company employs 162,000 people and serves customers across diverse industries.

In its last fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, revenue reached $57.4 billion, which represented an 8% increase over the previous year. Net income for the period was $12.4 billion, resulting in a net margin of 21.7%. For its 2026 fiscal year, Oracle forecasts sales to soar to $67 billion. This performance highlights a steady growth trend.

As of its May 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 5.1x, meaning the company holds roughly $5.10 in total debt for every $1.00 of equity. The current ratio is 0.8x, which indicates that short-term liabilities exceed the company's liquid assets.

Free cash flow was roughly negative $394.0 million, and stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 22.4% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for ServiceNow

ServiceNow provides an artificial intelligence platform designed to connect data and workflows to automate business processes for modern enterprises. The company serves organizations of every size worldwide, focusing on IT, customer service, and employee experience use cases. No single customer is disclosed as representing over 10% of revenue in SEC filings, which suggests a diversified client base.

In its 2025 fiscal year, ended Dec. 31, revenue reached $13.3 billion, reflecting strong growth of 21% year over year. Net income was roughly $1.7 billion, representing a net margin of 13.2% for the fiscal year. This continues an upward trajectory from the $9 billion in revenue reported in fiscal 2023.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.2x, suggesting a low level of total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio is 0.9x, which measures the company's ability to cover its short-term obligations using current assets.

Free cash flow reached nearly $4.6 billion, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 35.9% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Oracle faces fierce competition from the likes of Microsoft and Amazon across its cloud and hardware offerings. The rapid pace of AI innovation requires continuous investment, and a failure to develop differentiated products could harm its competitive position. Furthermore, the company must manage complex supply chain risks, including its reliance on single-source vendors for critical components like AI accelerators.

ServiceNow faces intense pressure to innovate in a market populated by established software vendors and new AI-native providers. Larger competitors, such as Microsoft, may introduce technologies more quickly or use their vast resources to create pricing pressure. Additionally, the company must navigate ethical and regulatory challenges as it integrates AI technology, including compliance with the EU AI Act.

Valuation comparison

ServiceNow appears to be the more attractively priced stock, as it carries a lower P/S ratio and Forward P/E than its rival.

Metric Oracle ServiceNow Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 24.0x 23.9x 38.2x P/S ratio 8.8x 7.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Oracle and ServiceNow shares experienced a sell-off in the first half of 2026, with their stocks reaching 52-week lows in April. Wall Street became concerned that the former was spending too much on infrastructure to support AI demand, which contributed to its high fiscal 2025 debt-to-equity ratio. As for ServiceNow, investors were worried AI would take business away from the company.

In Oracle’s case, the spending is justified by the incredible customer demand for infrastructure to house and run AI systems. This demand led to a strong 22% year-over-year increase in revenue to $17.2 billion in its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 28. This growth demonstrates Oracle’s strategy to spend on expanding AI infrastructure is succeeding.

Wall Street’s fears regarding ServiceNow appear to be unwarranted, given the company’s ongoing sales growth. Not only did it exit 2025 with an outstanding 21% year-over-year sales increase, first quarter revenue maintained that growth trend with a 22% year-over-year jump to $3.4 billion.

With no slowdown in sales, ServiceNow’s AI offerings are not losing out to competition. Its competitive differentiator lies in its proprietary data, enabling its AI agents to operate with greater efficiency and alignment towards customer business requirements.

Given the very different AI strengths Oracle and ServiceNow exhibit, choosing between them is difficult. My recommendation is Oracle, because it has a long history of success, new co-CEOs to continue its winning streak, and a solid dividend yielding 1%, while ServiceNow does not pay a dividend.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.