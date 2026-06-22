Oracle vs. Penguin Solutions: Which AI Data Center Stock Is a Buy?

Oracle ORCL and Penguin Solutions PENG sit on opposite ends of the AI data center value chain, yet both are key beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout. Oracle leases GPU compute capacity via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, while Penguin Solutions builds the AI factories and memory systems powering hyperscalers, neoclouds and enterprises.



They're worth comparing now because both reported results in the same window this year, tying growth to AI infrastructure demand, though their scale, margins and capital intensity differ sharply.



Let’s delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for ORCL Stock

Oracle's fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results underscore the scale of its AI-driven transformation. Total cloud revenues rose 47% in the quarter to $9.9 billion, with Cloud Infrastructure revenues surging 93% year over year. Remaining Performance Obligations jumped $85 billion sequentially to a record $638 billion, increasingly driven by large-scale AI contracts, including structures where customers prepay for GPUs or supply their own hardware, reducing Oracle's external financing burden for building its data centers.



However, the picture carries genuine friction. Gross margins in the infrastructure business face pressure as new data center capacity ramps before reaching full contractual revenue levels, and management has guided fiscal 2027 gross margins to step down further on this timing mismatch and mix shift. Oracle expects a net cash capital expenditure outlay of roughly $70 billion in fiscal 2027, excluding $20-$25 billion in customer prepayments, and plans to raise about $40 billion in debt and equity financing, including an already announced $20 billion at-the-market equity issuance to fund the buildout.



On the demand side, Oracle continues expanding its AI footprint, recently extending OCI Enterprise AI into new regions, adding models such as Grok 4.3 and NVIDIA Nemotron variants, and supporting sovereign AI deployments like SoftBank's platform in Japan. Management has guided fiscal 2027 total revenue growth of around 34% in constant currency, ahead of its long-term outlook. The opportunity is substantial, but elevated capital intensity, near-term margin compression, and reliance on capital markets access introduce real execution risk that tempers an otherwise compelling AI growth story.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $8.03 per share, which suggests 5.24% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

The Case for PENG Stock

Penguin Solutions enters this comparison with real momentum behind its AI Factory Platform strategy. In its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, the company raised its full-year net sales and EPS outlook, citing robust AI/HPC pipeline growth, including five new AI/HPC customer wins in the quarter and seven new logos through the first half, more than double last year's pace. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 40 basis points, and memory segment net sales grew 63% year over year, reflecting strong execution in one of its most strategic businesses today.



The company's recent product cadence reinforces this strength. At NVIDIA GTC in March, Penguin Solutions unveiled its MemoryAI KV Cache Server, a CXL-based solution addressing the "memory wall" constraint limiting AI inference, and later expanded its OriginAI portfolio to pair large memory appliances with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 and B300 GPU designs. In May, the company strengthened its board with a seasoned infrastructure executive, signaling continued investment in its memory and AI infrastructure convergence strategy. Management reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance toward the high end of its prior range, supported by strong agentic and inference AI demand across enterprise, neocloud and sovereign customers.



Advanced Computing segment sales are expected to decline 15-25% for the year due to the Penguin Edge wind-down and lower hyperscale hardware sales, and the company also faces a CFO transition effective July 2026. Even so, Penguin's pivot toward diversified, higher-margin memory and AI/HPC demand gives it a cleaner growth path with lower capital intensity than Oracle's massive ongoing data center buildout.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENG’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, which suggests 21.05% growth over the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Both stocks trade at a premium on a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings basis, but the premiums diverge sharply. Oracle trades at 28.93X trailing earnings versus Penguin Solutions' 49.38X, a notably steeper multiple for the smaller, faster-growing company.

ORCL vs. PENG: P/E TTM Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price performance tells a starker story: Oracle shares have lost 5.5% year to date, weighed down by margin and capex concerns, while Penguin Solutions stock has surged 243.3% in the same period. PENG's premium valuation reflects this re-rating around its memory and AI infrastructure pivot, while ORCL's modest multiple sits alongside underperformance despite delivering record quarterly and full-year results overall.

ORCL Underperforms PENG Year-to-date



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Penguin Solutions holds the edge over Oracle on several fronts: faster-expanding, higher-margin memory and AI/HPC bookings, a leaner capital structure, recent product innovation tackling the AI inference memory wall, and stronger year-to-date price performance, all under a valuation premium its growth trajectory more credibly supports. Oracle's AI story remains real, with record RPO and accelerating cloud revenues, but heavy capex and near-term margin compression temper its outlook. Much as investors might favor Meta over Alibaba, given cleaner growth visibility, similar logic favors Penguin Solutions here on risk-adjusted upside. Investors could buy PENG while holding Oracle or awaiting a better entry point. PENG sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ORCL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.