Oracle Unveils Ad Measuring Technology For In-Video Games

Oracle (ORCL) has unveiled the world’s first ad measurement technology for 3D in-game environments. The technology will make it easier for advertisers to measure the performance of their advertising within video games.

Oracle's new technology will allow advertisers to determine whether an ad campaign was effective in reaching its targeted audience. In response, advertisers will be able to make informed decisions about their future ad campaigns. Spending on invalid traffic or fraudulent activity could become a relic of the past.

“Today’s industry-first announcement represents an important step forward in understanding ad performance in 3D in-game environments. We’re proud to be able to equip advertisers with the confidence and tools they need to make more informed buying decisions to reach these highly engaged audiences,” said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer, Oracle Advertising.

The unveiling of the ad measurement technology comes on the heels of another win for Oracle. HealthPartners, an integrated care delivery and health care financing organization, has selected Oracle cloud for the modernization of business processes and workflows. In a bid to simplify processes, enhance employee experience, and reduce costs, HealthPartners will transfer its business processes to Oracle Cloud. (See Oracle stock analysis on TipRanks).

In other positive news for Oracle, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has consolidated its accounting functions in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning. This Japanese bank will use Oracle's cloud computing suite to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls.

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin has a Hold rating on the stock, reiterating that Oracle needs to show mid-single-digit growth for its shares to edge higher.

Zukin stated, “Oracle’s fiscal fourth quarter (period ending May) and outlook for FY22 will be the first opportunity where investors will get a glimpse at whether Oracle’s growth businesses can finally overcome headwinds in its non-growth businesses to yield organic total company growth.”

Zukin has a $75 price target on Oracle, implying 2.28% downside potential to current levels.

Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Moderate Buy based on 8 Buy and 14 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target of $74.42 implies 3.04% downside potential to current levels.

ORCL scores a 7 out of 10 in TipRanks’ Smart Score system, suggesting its performance is likely to align with market averages.

