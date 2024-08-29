Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $320,495, and 7 are calls, amounting to $354,071.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $145.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 3231.0, with a total volume reaching 3,910.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $120.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.45 $6.35 $6.4 $142.00 $83.2K 30 5 ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $1.41 $1.35 $1.42 $140.00 $80.1K 3.8K 1.8K ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.5 $7.55 $135.00 $70.9K 1.4K 97 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.9 $1.81 $1.81 $140.00 $60.8K 3.8K 869 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.5 $8.1 $9.43 $135.00 $58.4K 6.5K 12

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Oracle's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,299,549, with ORCL's price up by 1.82%, positioned at $140.39. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

