Oracle to settle female employees' equal pay case for $25 mln

By Brendan Pierson

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Oracle America has agreed to pay $25 million to settle a long-running class action accusing it of underpaying about 4,000 female employees in California compared to men performing the same work.

In a motion filed Tuesday in San Mateo County Superior Court, plaintiffs' lawyers urged Judge Raymond Swope to approve the agreement, saying it was fair and reasonable. A hearing is scheduled for April 8 on preliminary approval, which if granted would allow notice to be sent to potential class members to give them a chance to object before final approval.

In addition to payment, the settlement also provides for an independent expert to review Oracle's practices and ensure that they comply with anti-discrimination law.

Oracle, which did not admit wrongdoing under the deal, and its attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 2017 lawsuit claimed that, since at least 2013, the California-based tech company had paid men in information technology, product development and support positions up to $13,000 more per year to perform the same kind of work as their female colleagues, violating the California Equal Pay Act.

Swope certified a class in May 2020.

Oracle was hit with a separate administrative case in 2017 by the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, claiming it had underpaid women and minorities by $400 million over a four-year period. The company prevailed in the administrative proceeding in 2020, and OFCCP did not appeal.

The case is Jewett v. Oracle America Inc, California Superior Court, San Mateo County, No. 17-civ-02669.

For the plaintiffs: James Finberg of Altshuler Berzon

For Oracle: Gary Siniscalco of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

