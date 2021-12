Dec 20 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp ORCL.N said on Monday it would buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp CERN.O for $28.3 billion, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the healthcare sector.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

