Oracle Stock Jumps on Q3 Earnings Beat: Buy Now or Wait?

Oracle Corporation ORCL delivered a significant performance in its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results, with shares rising more than 10% in extended trading after a period of underperformance.



Shares of Oracle have lost 45.9% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 2.3% and the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s 25.4% decline.



For the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026, total revenues reached $17.2 billion, up 22% year over year in dollar terms. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $1.79 and topped the consensus estimate by 5.29%. This marked the first quarter in over 15 years where organic total revenues and non-GAAP EPS both grew at 20% or more.



Despite the impressive headline numbers, investors weighing whether to jump in now or wait may benefit from a measured look at the full picture.

Cloud and AI Infrastructure Drive the Beat

Cloud was the clear standout in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Total cloud revenues surged 44% year over year to $8.9 billion, with cloud infrastructure (IaaS) revenues leaping 84% to $4.9 billion — an acceleration from 68% growth in the prior quarter. NetSuite Cloud ERP revenues grew 14% to $1.1 billion.



The quarter's most striking figure was Oracle's Remaining Performance Obligations, which climbed to $553 billion, up 325% year over year and $29 billion higher than the prior quarter. A large portion of this backlog came from structured AI-related contracts, so that customers either prepay or supply their own GPUs, meaningfully reducing Oracle's upfront capital requirements.

Guidance Signals Sustained Momentum

Management's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 projects total revenue growth of 19% to 21% in USD and cloud revenue growth of 46% to 50%. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter is expected between $1.96 and $2.



For fiscal-year 2026, Oracle maintained its revenue target of $67 billion alongside planned capital expenditures of $50 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL's fiscal 2026 earnings is $7.37 per share, indicating 22.22% growth over fiscal 2025.

Management also raised its fiscal year 2027 revenue guidance by $1 billion to $90 billion, citing accelerating AI cloud demand and stronger financial positions among its key customers. A quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share was declared, payable on April 24, 2026.

Recent Strategic Moves Expand Oracle's AI Footprint

Oracle has been active on multiple strategic fronts in recent months. In February 2026, the company announced its intent to raise up to $50 billion in debt and equity financing for cloud infrastructure expansion, quickly securing $30 billion through investment-grade bonds and mandatory convertible preferred stock, with demand substantially oversubscribed. Oracle has now secured more than 10 gigawatts of power and data capacity, with over 90% of this capacity fully funded through partners.



TikTok U.S. completed its separation from ByteDance, with Oracle obtaining a 15% equity stake and a board seat, with its financial impact beginning to appear in the fourth quarter. In March 2026, Oracle launched its Clinical AI Agent to help physicians reduce documentation burden and released AI-powered construction safety management tools. Oracle Financial Services was also named a top-four global vendor in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 report for the 16th consecutive year.

Risks Warrant Caution for New Investors

Despite the strong quarter, meaningful risks remain. Oracle reported negative free cash flow of $13.18 billion over the trailing 12 months, a notable concern given its $50 billion capital expenditure commitment for fiscal 2026. Though operating cash flow over the same period reached $23.5 billion, the gap underscores the scale of Oracle's infrastructure spending.



A securities fraud class action was filed against the company in February 2026, adding legal uncertainty that investors should monitor carefully. Oracle also disclosed a workforce restructuring tied to AI-generated coding efficiencies, which could introduce near-term disruption. While its AI infrastructure buildout is partially offset by customer prepayments and partner funding, Oracle's leverage and spending commitments remain heavier than those of its largest cloud rivals.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

From a valuation standpoint, ORCL stock is currently trading at a premium with a trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio of 28.72x, which is higher than the industry average of 26.38x. Oracle carries a Value Score of D.

In the global cloud market, Oracle ranks #5 with a 3% share in the fourth quarter of 2025. Amazon AMZN holds a dominant 28% share, while Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google command 21% and 14%, respectively, per new data from Synergy Research Group. Amazon remains the market leader, though Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have grown at faster rates. Oracle's multicloud database strategy positions it to compete directly against Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet for enterprise AI deals.

Investment Outlook: Hold or Wait for a Better Entry Point

Oracle's third-quarter fiscal 2026 results represent a genuine strategic milestone, and its raised fiscal 2027 revenue target of $90 billion reflects management's confidence in the long-term growth trajectory. Yet for investors considering entering ORCL at current levels, several friction points argue for patience. The stock's steep decline in 2026, elevated valuation, negative free cash flow, heavy capital commitments, and pending legal matters collectively present a challenging near-term backdrop.



For existing shareholders, the case to hold remains intact, anchored by an expanding RPO backlog, accelerating cloud growth, and a raised long-term revenue outlook. New investors may be better served by waiting for a more compelling and sustainable entry point to emerge as fiscal 2026 unfolds. ORCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

