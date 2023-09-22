News & Insights

Oracle spends more than $100 million on Ampere chips

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 22, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

September 22, 2023

(Adds background, details and no comment from Ampere, paragraphs 3-5)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp agreed to prepay $104.1 million for processor chips made by startup Ampere Computing, according to Oracle's proxy statement filed on Friday.

Oracle also invested $400 million in Ampere through a convertible note in its fiscal 2023, the proxy said.

Ampere builds custom server chips based on Arm technology that compete with designs produced by Intel and AMD, which use X86. Oracle has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Ampere since it was founded, according to filings.

The idea behind the investment in Ampere – and its chip purchases - is to give Oracle’s cloud an advantage over rivals. Amazon.com makes its own server chips that compete with Ampere, and Google makes its own artificial intelligence processors.

Ampere did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio) ((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ORACLE AMPERE/ (UPDATE 1)



US Markets
Stocks mentioned

ORCL
AMZN
INTC
AMD

