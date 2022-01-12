Markets
ORCL

Oracle Says Rimini Street Held In Contempt Of Court On IP Violation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said that the District Court for the District of Nevada held Rimini Street in contempt of court for willfully and repeatedly violating the Court's 2018 Permanent Injunction to stop violating Oracle's intellectual property rights.

The Court fined Rimini $630,000 and found that Oracle is entitled to attorneys' fees, which the Court anticipated would be "sizable."

"We are grateful that our rights have been vindicated once again, and the court recognizes Rimini as a bad actor that violates federal law," said Dorian Daley, Oracle Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular