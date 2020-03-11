Oracle Reports Earnings Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

Given that Oracle will be one of the first companies to report on financial results for a period that includes February—when the coronavirus spread rapidly—the results will get extra attention.

Oracle will provide some new insights into the state of global enterprise-software demand—and the impact of the coronavirus—on Thursday afternoon, when the company reports financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended February.

For the quarter, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) has projected revenue up 1%-3% from a year ago, with non-GAAP profit of 95-97 cents a share. Wall Street analyst consensus estimates call for revenue of $9.75 billion and profit of 96 cents a share.

For the May quarter, Street consensus calls for revenue of $11.33 billion and profit of $1.23 a share. Oracle has projected full-year revenue will show growth higher than last year, with profit up by a double-digit percentage. Street consensus is for $39.93 billion and $3.88 a share, respectively. For fiscal 2021, consensus is $40.8 billion and $4.23 a share.

Wedbush analyst Steve Koening points out in an earnings preview note that according to recent news reports, Oracle is cutting 1,300 European jobs, a development that he says suggests that its move to the cloud “is presenting structural challenges.”

Koening says that “in the face of potential demand headwinds, any improved execution in Q3 probably won’t make much difference to investor sentiment and Oracle’s share price.” But he also notes that the stock is less volatile than software peers, and “looks like a reasonably defensive holding.”

Patrick Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities, is keeping his Market Perform rating on Oracle shares heading into the quarter. “Investors will likely have two big questions,” he writes in a research note. “Are the macro-economic forces that have rocked the markets in the last three weeks causing enterprise software spending to slow—unfortunately, we think the answer to that question is yes.... And might Keith Block, who abruptly stepped down from his role as co-CEO of Salesforce two weeks ago, rejoin Oracle where he spent 26 years of his career?”

UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe, who has a Neutral rating and a $57 price target on Oracle shares, says that she expects “the attention to be on whether the company is seeing any impacts from Covid-19 on sales cycles, particularly as Oracle’s significant license exposure means slower sales show up fairly quickly” on the income statement.

Q3 won’t be affected much, she argues, but she sees “some risk to Q4 guidance as coronavirus adds uncertainty to the company’s ability to close large license deals in its typically-strongest May quarter.”

Lowe expects that Oracle will back away from its previous call that this year’s growth will exceed last year’s. “Current valuation levels look undemanding,” she adds, “but we think multiple expansion remains unlikely until Oracle is able to show revenue growth acceleration and the macro picture clarifies.”

Oracle stock is down 6.7%, at $45.32, in recent trading. The S&P 500 is down 5%.

