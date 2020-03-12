Oracle quarterly revenue tops estimates on strong cloud demand

Removes extraneous word from headline

March 12 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp ORCL.N on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as more companies opted for its cloud services and software.

Total revenue rose nearly 2% to $9.8 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $9.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $2.57 billion in the third quarter ended Feb. 29, from $2.75 billion. But on a per share basis, it rose to 79 cents per share from 76 cents a year earlier.

