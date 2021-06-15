US Markets
ORCL

Oracle quarterly revenue beats estimates on strong cloud demand

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely.

Adds background, net income

June 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely.

Oracle's cloud platform, which competes with Microsoft's Azure and Amazon Web Services, has benefited from businesses opting for hybrid-work models.

Total revenue rose 8% to $11.23 billion in the quarter ended May 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at Oracle's largest unit, cloud services and license support, rose 8% to $7.39 billion during the quarter.

Net income rose to $4.03 billion, or $1.37 per share, from $3.12 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular