Oracle quarterly revenue beats estimates on cloud boost

June 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely.

Total revenue rose 8% to $11.23 billion in the quarter ended May 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of $11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

