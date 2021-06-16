Stocks
ORCL

Oracle Q4 EPS Tops Estimates, Yet Stock Falls 5%

Contributor
Pathikrit Bose TipRanks
Published

Oracle Corp. (ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, following the earnings release, shares of the cloud database company plummeted 4.8% in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Oracle reported quarterly revenues of $11.23 billion, a growth of 8% from the prior year. Also, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion.

The company’s increase in revenues can be attributed primarily to the growth witnessed in its cloud services and license support revenues by 8% year-over-year to $7.4 billion.

Moreover, Oracle reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.54, which denoted a growth of 29% year-over-year. The company beat the consensus estimate of $1.31.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz said, "Our Q4 performance was absolutely outstanding with total revenue beating guidance by nearly $200 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.24. Our multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses saw dramatic increases in their already rapid revenue growth rates: Fusion ERP was up 30% in Q3 and up 46% in Q4, Fusion HCM was up 23% in Q3 and up 35% in Q4, NetSuite was up 24% in Q3 and up 26% in Q4. The accelerating growth rates of both our applications and infrastructure cloud businesses this year drove earnings per share growth up to 21% in FY21. That is the fourth consecutive year of double-digit earnings per share growth at Oracle Corporation." (See Oracle stock analysis on TipRanks)

Recently, Cowen & Co. analyst Derrick Wood reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $85 (4.1% upside potential).

“Our checks are constructive around strength in cloud bookings and we’re expecting a solid quarter. But the bar is lifted as the stock has delivered one of the strongest 3-month performances we’ve seen in a decade,” said Wood.

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 2 Buys and 8 Holds. The Oracle average analyst price target stands at $76.10, which implies a potential downside of 6.8% from current levels. Shares have gained 49.5% over the past year.

Related News:
State Street Provides Upbeat Guidance for Q2 Revenues; Shares Gain 1.3%
PPL Corp Divests U.K. Utility Business; Plans to Reduce Debt with Proceeds
California Water Service Arm to Acquire Assets of HOH Utilities Company; Shares Rise 1.7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular