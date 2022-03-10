Markets
ORCL

Oracle Q3 Profit Misses Street View; Stock Down 5%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) slipped over 5% in extended hours on Thursday after the business software giant reported a third-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates. However, revenues for the quarter were in line with analysts expectations.

Redwood Shores, California-based Oracle reported third-quarter profit of $2.32 billion or $0.84 per share, down from $5.02 billion or $1.68 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $3.10 billion or $1.13 per share for the period, down from $3.49 billion or $1.16 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter rose 4% to $10.51 billion from $10.09 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion.

Cloud services and license support revenues rose to $7.64 billion from $7.25 billion, while Cloud license and on-premise license revenues rose to $1.29 billion from $1.28. Hardware revenues dropped to $798 million from $820 million last year, while services rose to $789 million from $737 million.

"In Q3, Oracle delivered over 7% constant currency revenue growth—our highest quarterly organic revenue growth rate since we began our transition to the cloud," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "This strong top line growth was coupled with a solid non-GAAP constant currency operating profit growth of 4%, but the big story is that our overall revenue growth is being driven by both our rapidly growing Cloud Infrastructure and Cloud Applications businesses.

ORCL closed Thursday's trading at $76.65, up $0.55 or 0.72%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $4.38 or 5.71%, in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular