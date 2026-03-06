Oracle Before Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Oracle ORCL is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 10.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues are expected to grow from 16% to 18% in constant currency (cc) and are expected to increase from 19% to 21% in dollar terms at current exchange rates.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $16.89 billion, suggesting growth of 19.54% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to grow 12-14% and be between $1.64 and $1.68 in cc. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to grow 16-18% and be between $1.70 and $1.74 in USD.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 15.65% growth from the year-ago period.



ORCL Earnings Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Oracle delivered an earnings surprise of 38.65%. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate once in the trailing four quarters, while beating the same twice and matching the same once, the average being 10.41%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Oracle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Oracle has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Oracle’s Fiscal Q3 Results

Management guided cloud revenues expected to expand 40-44% year over year. While cloud momentum is expected to have remained strong, rising financial leverage and execution risks suggested investors hold or await a better entry point.



The quarter under review reflected AI-driven demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which expanded 68% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2026. Management also anticipated healthcare cloud bookings and revenues to accelerate materially in the fiscal third quarter, adding incremental upside potential.



Oracle’s remaining performance obligations totaled $523.3 billion at fiscal second-quarter close, up 433% year over year, signaling durable revenue visibility. Short-term RPO grew 40%, accelerating from 25% the prior quarter, underpinned by new contracts with Meta and NVIDIA. A $2.7 billion pretax gain from the Ampere stake sale inflated fiscal second-quarter EPS, casting doubt on underlying earnings quality heading into the fiscal third quarter.



During the December 2025-February 2026 period, Oracle was named Trusted Security Partner in the TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, acquiring a 15% stake alongside Silver Lake and MGX. Oracle’s role in Stargate — the $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative backed by OpenAI and SoftBank — continued advancing. In early February 2026, Oracle also filed a $25 billion bond offering and a $20 billion equity distribution agreement to fund its data center buildout.



Headwinds remained meaningful. Legacy software revenues declined 3% in the fiscal second quarter, and free cash flow turned deeply negative at $10 billion to $13.2 billion while capex reached $12 billion. Total debt climbed 40% to $124 billion, amplifying leverage concerns. Securities class action lawsuits alleging misleading AI-related disclosures weighed on sentiment.

Price Performance & Valuation

It is also important to consider whether the stock's current valuation accurately reflects the company's long-term growth potential and ability to navigate the competitive landscape.



The stock currently trades at a trailing twelve month price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 times, notably above the Zacks Computer-Software industry average of 26.67 times and substantially elevated compared to Oracle's own five-year median of 25.73 times.

ORCL’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Shares of ORCL have lost 35.1% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 5.6% return.



While Oracle has a strong foothold in the database management and ERP software markets, its competitors are making significant inroads in the cloud space. Oracle continues to rank No. 5 for the global cloud infrastructure services market share quarter after quarter. The company had 3% share of the global cloud market in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In terms of competitive positioning, Amazon AMZN maintains a strong lead in the market, though Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google continue to achieve higher growth rates. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet’s fourth-quarter worldwide market shares were 28%, 21% and 14%, respectively, according to new data from Synergy Research Group.

ORCL’s 6-Month Performance



Investment Considerations: Balancing Risk and Reward

Oracle Corporation presents a compelling long-term AI infrastructure story, yet near-term caution appears warranted ahead of third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. Management guided for cloud revenue growth of 40-44% in USD, backed by a record $523.3 billion remaining performance obligations. However, premium valuation, intensifying competition from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, mounting debt of $124 billion and deeply negative free cash flow temper enthusiasm. Investors may find a better risk-reward opportunity by patiently awaiting a post-earnings pullback before initiating or adding to positions.

Conclusion

Oracle's AI infrastructure momentum and record backlog signal durable long-term growth, yet rising debt, negative free cash flow, premium valuation and competition from AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud introduce near-term uncertainty. With third-quarter fiscal 2026 results due March 10, investors are better served holding existing positions or awaiting a more attractive entry point before adding meaningful exposure.

