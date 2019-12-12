Markets
Oracle Q2 Profit Beat Street, But Revenues Fall Short

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Business software giant Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates, however, revenues fell short of analysts' expectations.

Redwood Shores, California-based Oracle reported second-quarter profit of $2.31 billion or $0.69 per share, up from last year's profit of $2.33 billion or $0.61 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter increased to $0.90 per share from $0.80 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.88 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were up 1 percent to $9.61 billion compared to last year's $9.56 billion. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $9.65 billion.

Oracle's cloud services and license support revenues rose 3% to $6.81 billion, while cloud license and On-Premise license revenues dropped 7 percent to $1.13 billion. Hardware revenues declined 2 percent to $871 million, while Services revenues slipped 1 percent to $806 million.

"We had another strong quarter in our Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses with Fusion ERP revenues growing 37% and NetSuite ERP revenues growing 29%," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "This consistent rapid growth in the now multibillion dollar ERP segment of our cloud applications business has enabled Oracle to deliver a double-digit EPS growth rate year-after-year. I fully expect we will do that again this year."

ORCL closed Thursday's trading at $56.47, up $0.16 or 0.28%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $1.45 or 2.57% in the after-hours trading.

