Oracle Promotes Clay Magouyrk And Mike Sicilia To CEOs; CEO Safra Catz Named Executive Vice Chair

(RTTNews) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) announced Monday that Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia have been promoted to the roles of Chief Executive Officers. Magouyrk was President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), while Sicilia was President of Oracle Industries.

Magouyrk joined Oracle in 2014 from Amazon Web Services. As a founding member of Oracle's cloud engineering team, he has overseen the design, implementation and business success of Gen2 of OCI. Under his leadership, OCI has achieved unprecedented growth and has become the go-to platform for AI training and inference.

Sicilia brings deep expertise in vertical applications and applied AI. He joined Oracle through the acquisition of Primavera Systems. His engineering teams pioneered the use of intent-based application generation to replace traditional coding for building Oracle applications.

Together, CEOs Magouyrk and Sicilia will continue to collaborate on building complete industry suites of AI applications on top of Oracle's rapidly evolving AI Database and Cloud Infrastructure.

Safra Catz, who has served as Oracle's CEO since 2014, has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice Chair of the Oracle Board of Directors.

Oracle also announced that Mark Hura, currently EVP of Oracle North America Sales, is being promoted to President, Global Field Operations. Doug Kehring, current EVP of Operations, is being promoted to Principal Financial Officer.

The company also reaffirmed the financial guidance provided on its September 9, 2025, earnings conference call.

