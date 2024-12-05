News & Insights

Stocks

Oracle price target raised to $220 from $190 at Jefferies

December 05, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Oracle (ORCL) to $220 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q2 expectations are elevated coming out of a bullish September analyst day and long-term revenue targets that imply a multi-year growth acceleration, but the firm’s survey work indicates modest pipeline improvement, driven by Infra and AI initiatives and slightly offset by Apps, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ORCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.