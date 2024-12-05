Oracle price target raised to $220 from $190 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Oracle (ORCL) to $220 from $190 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q2 expectations are elevated coming out of a bullish September analyst day and long-term revenue targets that imply a multi-year growth acceleration, but the firm’s survey work indicates modest pipeline improvement, driven by Infra and AI initiatives and slightly offset by Apps, the analyst tells investors.

