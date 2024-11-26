News & Insights

Oracle Power Unveils Promising Gold Drill Results

November 26, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has announced promising drill results from their Northern Zone Project, revealing high-grade gold intercepts that expand the known mineralization footprint. The latest assays confirm the potential for significant gold deposits, enhancing Oracle’s prospects in the mining sector. With plans to update their gold model and pursue a Mining Lease, investors may find Oracle’s exploration activities increasingly attractive.

