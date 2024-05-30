Oracle Power Shareholding Shift Noted

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Peel Hunt LLP’s voting rights decreasing to 20.37% on May 28, 2024. The total number of voting rights Peel Hunt LLP now holds in the company is 1,332,027,218. This notification of major holdings reflects a slight drop from their previous position of 21.22% voting rights.

