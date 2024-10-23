News & Insights

Oracle Power Sees Shift in Shareholder Influence

October 23, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has witnessed a shift in its shareholder dynamics as Spreadex LTD increased its holdings, now controlling over 6% of the voting rights. This development could influence the company’s strategic decisions and is likely to attract attention from investors keen on Oracle’s market moves.

