Oracle Power Sees Shift in Shareholder Influence

Oracle Power PLC has witnessed a shift in its shareholder dynamics as Spreadex LTD increased its holdings, now controlling over 6% of the voting rights. This development could influence the company’s strategic decisions and is likely to attract attention from investors keen on Oracle’s market moves.

