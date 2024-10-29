Oracle Power Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has announced a change in its major shareholder holdings, with Peel Hunt LLP adjusting its voting rights to nearly 13%. This shift in voting rights could influence Oracle Power’s strategic decisions, making it a point of interest for investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:ORCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.