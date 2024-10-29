News & Insights

Oracle Power Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

October 29, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has announced a change in its major shareholder holdings, with Peel Hunt LLP adjusting its voting rights to nearly 13%. This shift in voting rights could influence Oracle Power’s strategic decisions, making it a point of interest for investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

