Oracle Power Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.
Oracle Power PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Peel Hunt LLP reducing its voting rights from 11.91% to 10.96%. This shift indicates a strategic move by the investment firm, which may influence Oracle’s stock dynamics. Investors should keep an eye on further developments in Oracle’s shareholder structure.
