Oracle Power PLC Begins Gold Drilling in Australia

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has initiated air core drilling at its Northern Zone Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, to explore for supergene gold, with expectations of a second drill rig to join soon. The project targets a significant gold exploration area around a known large porphyry gold system. CEO Naheed Memon expresses optimism for the drilling results, which aims to build on previous findings of extensive gold mineralization.

For further insights into GB:ORCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.