Oracle Power PLC Begins Gold Drilling in Australia

May 24, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has initiated air core drilling at its Northern Zone Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, to explore for supergene gold, with expectations of a second drill rig to join soon. The project targets a significant gold exploration area around a known large porphyry gold system. CEO Naheed Memon expresses optimism for the drilling results, which aims to build on previous findings of extensive gold mineralization.

