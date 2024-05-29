Oracle Power PLC Announces Shareholding Change

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC has reported a change in major shareholdings, with Peel Hunt LLP now holding a total of 21.216644% of voting rights after a recent acquisition or disposal. This new position, notified on May 28, 2024, reflects a decrease from the previous notification where Peel Hunt LLP held 23.093554% of voting rights in the company.

