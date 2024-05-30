Oracle Power Nears Decision on Copper Project

Oracle Coalfields (GB:ORCP) has released an update.

Oracle Power PLC is nearing the conclusion of its due diligence for the potential acquisition of the Blue Rock Valley Copper and Silver Project in Western Australia. After the initial 45-day review period expired, the company has been granted an additional 10 days to decide on the acquisition. Investors are advised to expect more updates soon.

