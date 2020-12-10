US Markets
Oracle posts quarterly revenue rise on higher demand for cloud services

Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as remote work trends boosted cloud product and software licensing sales.

Total revenue rose 2% to $9.8 billion in the second quarter ended November 30. Analyst's were expecting revenue of $9.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 2% to $9.8 billion in the second quarter ended November 30. Analyst's were expecting revenue of $9.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ORACLE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

