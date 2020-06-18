Oracle Posts Mixed Q4 on Revenue, Profit Drops

Wednesday was not a happy hump day for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). Following the release of its Q4 of fiscal 2020 results after market close the previous day, the veteran database specialist's stock took it on the chin from investors.

For the quarter, Oracle's revenue dipped by 6% on a year-over-year basis to $10.44 billion. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit came in at $3.78 billion ($1.20 per share), down 7% from Q4 of fiscal 2019.

Image source: Oracle.

While the bottom-line number for the big tech company beat the average analyst estimate of $1.15, those prognosticators were collectively modeling $10.61 billion in revenue for the period. The results also came in under Oracle's own expectations, which as published in March were for $1.20 to $1.28 in adjusted per-share income and $10.92 billion on the top line.

Three out of Oracle's four business lines saw lower revenue for the quarter. Yet the one which posted an increase, cloud services and license support, is by far the largest in terms of revenue. That being said, its take rose only marginally (by 0.6%) to $6.85 billion.

Oracle pointed to two of its products as particular bright spots in Q4 -- Fusion Cloud ERP and Fusion Cloud HCM Suites. The former saw its revenue improve by 32%, while the latter's notched a 27% gain.

The company attributed the overall slump in its business mainly to the coronavirus outbreak, the dramatic spread of which occurred during the reported quarter.

In line with many other companies these days, Oracle did not proffer guidance for any future periods.

Investors weren't impressed with such performance, particularly given that the company that has had extremely impressive quarters in the past. Oracle stock traded down by 5.6% on Wednesday.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.