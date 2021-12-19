Oracle plans to buy Cerner for 'mid 90's' per share - CNBC reporter

BioTech
Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp expects to buy electronic medical records company Cerner Corp in an all-cash deal for "mid 90's" per share, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Sunday, citing sources.

The deal could be announced Monday morning, according to the tweet.

Oracle and Cerner did not respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the deal talks, saying that the deal could be valued at $30 billion.

