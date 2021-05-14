Oracle (ORCL) Unveils Vinhedo Cloud Region in Brazil

Oracle ORCL recently unveiled Vinhedo Cloud region in Brazil, as part of its strategy to expand its global cloud region footprint to 38 by 2021.

Vinhedo Cloud region is the company’s 30th cloud region globally and second cloud region in Brazil. Last year, Oracle launched its first cloud region in the country.

Currently, Oracle has dual cloud regions in United States, Japan, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, India and Australia. Going ahead, the company plans to launch at least two cloud regions in each country that it currently operates. The company plans to add second cloud region in countries including, Italy, Sweden, France United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Oracle added that its dual-region cloud strategy helps enterprises to deploy cloud-native applications in different geographic locations for effective disaster recovery management. The strategy also helps business organisations to adequately comply with data sovereignty requirements by keeping data within the country.

Oracle further noted that the latest cloud region in Brazil will aid business enterprises across South America and Latin America to swiftly migrate the workload to cloud, while adequately complying with the regional data sovereignty needs.

Vinhedo Cloud region will offer enterprises various services like Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Applications services, and Oracle Cloud VMware solution.

Recently, TIM Brasil transferred its entire data center workload to Vinhedo cloud region, noted Oracle. TIM Brasil is one of the biggest telecom carriers in the world.

Accelerated Digital transformation Bodes Well

Business enterprises across the globe were rapidly migrating their workloads to cloud even before the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic only accelerated this shift due to remote work, online learning and telehealth set ups.

With vaccine rollout being a tedious affair and the second wave of infections gripping several countries, the work from home and online learning trends are unlikely to dissipate soon.

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the worldwide digital transformation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% between 2021 and 2027.

Further, the global cloud migration services’ market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.89% between 2021 and 2026, according to another Mordor Intelligence report. Migration of workloads to cloud offers enterprises cost efficiency, faster deployment, enhanced scalability and greater security.

This underscores massive revenue growth opportunity for cloud service providers like Oracle. The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) products are anticipated to witness robust adoption in the next few years as business organizations increasingly migrate to the cloud.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Cloud services and license support revenues, representing 72% to total revenues, increased 5% year over year to $7.252 billion.

However, Oracle needs to watch out for intensifying competition in the cloud space from dominant cloud players like Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.

