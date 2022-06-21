Oracle (ORCL) Unveils the Second Cloud Region In France

Oracle ORCL recently announced that it is opening a second cloud region in France as part of its strategy to expand its global cloud footprint to 44 by 2022.

The new region in La Courneuve, Paris, will provide the company’s European partners and customers access to Oracle’s elaborate cloud services portfolio integrated with disaster recovery and built-in security capabilities.

With the opening of the second cloud region in France, Oracle now has 38 cloud regions globally.

The new cloud region is expected to strengthen the tech giant’s reach within the European Union. Currently, Oracle operates nine cloud regions in Europe, including the new Paris region, that runs on 100% renewable energy.

Expanding Cloud Region Footprint to Boost Cloud Business

Oracle plans to capture a large portion of the global cloud market to boost the top line. It is being anticipated that Oracle’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) products will gain more traction over the next few years as organizations rapidly migrate to the cloud.

Oracle has been investing massively in the past year to fund its aggressive cloud infrastructure expansion plans.

In October 2021, Oracle revealed its plans to open 14 new cloud regions across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America to support its cloud services platform.

In November 2021, Oracle unveiled its first cloud region in France — Oracle Cloud Marseille Region. The company unveiled Oracle Cloud Singapore Region and Cloud Abu Dhabi Region, its second cloud region in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also opened one cloud region in Italy and Nordics in December 2021.

It intends to add 14 new regions worldwide in 2022 alone. The expansion is necessary to accelerate Oracle’s cloud ambitions.

Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business is its biggest growth driver and has helped it generate massive revenues.

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, management noted that Oracle’s IaaS and SaaS business were up 22% in constant currency (cc), at $ 2.5 billion. Consumption revenues for OCI services, including Autonomous Database, soared 83% at cc. Cloud customer consumption revenues surged 108% year over year.

Management also noted that in fiscal 2023, the company’s cloud business would accelerate substantially despite the macro-environment. Oracle’s cloud business, which grew 22% in fiscal 2022, is anticipated to witness an organic growth of more than 30% in constant currency in fiscal 2023.

Oracle shares company are down 21.7% year to date against the Zacks Computer – Softwareindustry’s fall of 28.4% and the Computer and Technologysector’s decline of 31.9%.

By expanding its cloud infrastructure all over the globe, Oracle, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is positioning itself as a more reliable cloud provider than its rivals such as Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud.

Per the latest Canalys report, in terms of global cloud spending, AWS accounted for 33% in first-quarter 2022, Microsoft’s Azure accounted for 21%, while Google Cloud represented 8%.

In the last reported quarter, Amazon’s AWS revenues (16% of total sales) rose 37% year over year to $18.4 billion. Expanding AWS services portfolio is helping Amazon to maintain its dominance in the cloud domain by gaining more customers.

With announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and UAE, the AWS Cloud presently has 84 Availability Zones within 26 geographic regions around the world.

Microsoft’s performance is benefitting from strength in the Azure cloud platform. Microsoft reported a 46% year-over-year (up 49% at cc) increase in Azure and other cloud services’ revenues in third-quarter fiscal 2022.

In the first-quarter 2022, Alphabet’s Google Cloud revenues rose 43.8% year over year to $5.8 billion, accounting for 8.6% of the quarterly revenues. Currently, Google Cloud has 29 cloud regions and 88 availability zones.

