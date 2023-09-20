Oracle (ORCL) to Restructure Network and Data Security

Oracle ORCL has announced its participation in a broader industry effort to create a fresh open standard for network and data security. This initiative aims to bolster data protection in distributed IT setups. The company is set to collaborate with Applied Invention, other prominent tech firms and key organizations, including Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., which is known for its consulting and system solutions.



The new standard will enable networks to collectively enforce shared security policies, enhancing existing security architectures without requiring changes to existing applications and networks. As part of this initiative, Oracle intends to introduce the Oracle Zero-Trust Packet Routing Platform based on the new standard. This platform will assist organizations in preventing unauthorized data access or usage without creating additional obstacles for legitimate activities.



ORCL and Applied Invention are actively involved in shaping and promoting a novel security standard that focuses on network and data protection. This standard aims to tackle these challenges by allowing organizations to safeguard their data across its entire lifecycle, all while keeping their distributed cloud environments intact. To achieve this, the standard will employ an intent-based security policy that is comprehensible to humans for reading and auditing.

Oracle to Fend Off Competition With Regular Security Updates

As businesses increasingly turn to cloud computing as a means to grow, update and remain competitive, these are also facing new vulnerabilities. The shift toward cloud adoption and remote work has altered the landscape of security, necessitating the implementation of additional security measures. This has given rise to giants like Oracle, VMware VMW, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Datadog DDOG in this space.



VMware is a prominent provider of multi-cloud services and catering to all types of applications, facilitating digital innovation while maintaining enterprise-level control. In 2018, VMW acquired CloudHealth and in the following year, it expanded its capabilities to offer seamless integration with VMware workloads and public cloud environments.



Palo Alto Networks, a frontrunner in the field of cybersecurity, is dedicated to influencing the technology-driven cloud-centric future. PANW's primary goal is to become the preferred cybersecurity collaborator, safeguarding its digital lifestyles. It safeguards a multitude of organizations across cloud environments, networks and mobile devices.



Datadog, employed by organizations of varying sizes and spanning diverse industries, serves as a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The Datadog SaaS platform seamlessly combines and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to offer a consolidated and real-time observability solution for the customers' complete technology infrastructure.



Oracle releases security updates quarterly to stay up to date with the market. It recently unveiled its quarterly Critical Patch Update, which includes a total of 508 new security patches. Among them, more than 75 patches are dedicated to fixing critical-severity vulnerabilities.



In this quarterly series of security updates, the Financial Services sector received the highest number of patches, totaling 147. Within these resolved vulnerabilities, 115 are susceptible to exploitation by remote and unauthenticated attackers with network access.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 38% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 37.3% due to new patches for a range of other products, including Utilities Applications, Supply Chain, Retail Applications, Java SE, PeopleSoft, Siebel CRM, Commerce, Enterprise Manager, Construction and Engineering, E-Business Suite and JD Edwards.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Oracle notes that the successful exploitation of certain vulnerabilities within these patches could result in full compromise of the application or system. Additionally, many of these updates incorporate supplementary third-party patches. This is expected to boost cloud service and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and licence revenues is pegged at $44.65 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.52 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.81%.

