Oracle (ORCL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What is in the Cards?

Oracle ORCL is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 16.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company anticipates total revenue growth rate on a year-over-year basis in the range of (2%) to 2%, U.S. Dollar (USD) and constant currency (cc).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $10.85 billion, indicating a decline of 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Oracle expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.20-$1.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised downward by 0.8% in the past 30 days to $1.19, suggesting growth of 2.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Notably, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing three quarters, matching the same once, the average positive surprise being 2.9%.



Factors to Note



Oracle’s fiscal fourth quarter performance is anticipated to have benefited from robust demand for its Cloud Infrastructure services. Moreover, coronavirus crisis triggered increased utilization of cloud-based applications amid work-from-home and online learning wave might have bolstered adoption. This, in turn, is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Markedly, during the quarter under review, Zoom Video Communications ZM and 8x8 EGHT selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to enhance video meeting solutions in a secure manner amid explosive growth in user base.



Moreover, traction of its cloud services, which are being utilized by internet content providers – Phenix, Net Insight, and Mynet Inc. to support the surge in demand for streaming content, may get reflected in fiscal fourth-quarter revenues.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for cloud license and on-premise license revenues is pegged at $2.169 billion, indicating an improvement from $1.231 billion in the fiscal third quarter.



Furthermore, ongoing momentum in the next-generation autonomous database, supported by ML and AI capabilities, is expected get reflected in the fiscal fourth-quarter results.



Additionally, robust adoption of Oracle Data Cloud services, which offers marketers the required data and tools to strengthen their end-to-end marketing processes, might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



In fiscal fourth quarter, Oracle’s Data Cloud offering — Moat — was selected by Taboola to enable its video advertisers to validate and quantify ad-content viewability and delivery on a real-time basis.



Further, momentum in cloud-based Fusion HCM, NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP applications is expected to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by coronavirus crisis-induced demand for cloud-based applications. Notably, Fusion HCM, NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP businesses were up 27%, 26% and 38% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, respectively.



Oracle, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is also expected to have benefited from adoption of its customer engagement platforms. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



During fiscal fourth quarter, American Electric Power AEP selected Oracle Utilities Opower solution to provide customers with personalized energy management programs.



Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total hardware revenues in fiscal fourth quarter is pegged at $889 million, indicating growth from $857 million in the fiscal third quarter. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for Services revenues is pegged at $785 million, indicating improvement from $778 million in the fiscal third quarter.



However, increasing expenses on product development, on account of product roll outs and enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud computing market, are expected to have weighed on fiscal fourth-quarter margins.



