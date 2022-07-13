Oracle (ORCL) to Launch New Sovereign Cloud Regions Across EU

Oracle ORCL recently unveiled plans to launch new sovereign cloud regions in the European Union (EU) in 2023 to enable personal enterprises and public sector organizations to host functions and workloads of a delicate nature.



The new sovereign cloud regions will meet legal compliance with EU regulations. For data residency, security, privacy, and compliance, the regions will operate under a full-scale set of policies. These policies will create a framework, including how customer data is stored and accessed and how the government’s requests for data are handled.



The company intends to migrate customers using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, within the existing EU Restricted Access cloud service, to the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) sovereign cloud regions. New regions will apply the same services as existing OCI regions at the same pricing and services.



Another offering set to become available in the sovereign cloud regions is Oracle’s EURA service. The service helps customers ensure that their data remains in the EU. European Union Restricted (“EURA") also provides certain other features, such as the ability to remove important records from a dataset stored in a production environment, before moving it to a non-production environment.



The first two sovereign cloud regions for the EU will be located in Germany and Spain, with operations and support restricted to EU residents and specific EU legal entities. In addition, sovereign cloud regions will be logically and physically separated from the existing public OCI regions in the EU, such as those already operating in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille, Milan and Stockholm.



For existing users, pricing for OCI services will be the same as in existing OCI regions, and EURA pricing will remain unchanged, with the same levels of support and financially backed service level agreements.

Momentum in Cloud Offerings to Drive Top Line

Last month, Oracle announced that it is expanding OCI's built-in services and capabilities. The integration of the threat management capabilities in OCI will help customers protect their cloud applications and data against emerging threats without any additional investment.



Last month, Oracle announced that it is expanding OCI’s built-in services and capabilities. The integration of the threat management capabilities in OCI will help customers protect their cloud applications and data against emerging threats without any additional investment.



NTT DOCOMO DCMYY, a Japan-based mobile operator, has adopted OCI to build a new development environment for All Around DOCOMO Information Systems (“ALADIN”). It is one of the largest customer information management systems in the world. ALADIN’s developers will be able to construct modern applications in a more cost-effective and efficient manner, using OCI.



Oracle partnered with VMware VMW to launch Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. Oracle VMware Solution provides a faster route to the cloud, providing predictability, security and control of on-premise VMware workloads. The solution gained popularity among leading enterprises in retail, telecommunication, finance and banking, manufacturing, government and others.



Earlier this year, Oracle Cloud was selected by Xerox XRX to support the launch of new businesses. This move will enable Xerox to capitalize on Oracle’s expertise in cloud solutions to bring 3D Printing infrastructure to manufacturing, structural health monitoring and augmented reality to improve customer support.



In the last-reported quarter, Oracle’s Cloud services and license support revenues reached $7.64 million, up 5% year over year (up 8% at cc), driven by the robust demand for Fusion, Autonomous Database and OCI services. The trend is likely to continue in the near term.

