Oracle (ORCL) to Boost Franchise Growth of Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Oracle ORCL Cloud to be used by popular franchise Uno Pizzeria & Grill to boost its growth into new markets and restaurant concept. Unos uses data insights from Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud Point-of-Sale to increase efficiency in operations while expanding its franchise restaurants and launching new and smaller restaurants.



Oracle offers Unos a centralized view of the customer engagement of its restaurants, including delivery and order history, restaurant management, loyalty rewards and more. These insights help to identify customer’s changing needs and set menus of popular items across locations.



Using MICROS Simphony’s Open API and integrations, Unos has been able to upgrade back and front operations. This is done by inserting third-party applications into Simphony, such as a new contactless payment option with a new mobile application for pay-at-the-table transactions.



Unos has already increased sales by removing complexities from third-party order fulfilment process across delivery channels. These channels include GrubHub, DoorDash and room service orders at its new in-hotel locations.

Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus

Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote

Emerging Big Data Market in Food and Beverages Industry

According to a IndustryARC report, The Big Data Market in Food and Beverages Industry is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2026. This indicates a CAGR of 34.3% from 2021 to 2026.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has an established restaurant technology solutions segment catering to customers in 180 countries, recording more than $150 billion in transactions per year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Oracle have increased 17.8% in the past year against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 9.3% in the same period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fourth-quarter 2022 is pegged at a profit of $1.58 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $49.86 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.47%.



Besides Oracle Food & Beverage, Accenture ACN, Dell Technologies DELL and Amazon AMZN Web Services are considered key players of the market.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) helps enterprises to create more business value. DynamoDB, Hadoop and Elastic MapReduce are major platforms used and AWS is simplifying the process for companies to store, manage and analyse its data.



Accenture had acquired Byte Prophecy, a big data analysis company from India to meet the growing demand for digital analytics. This acquisition also includes 50 data sciences and experts to join Accenture.



Dell EMC storage technologies helps in making data more accessible, reduces storage footprint and cutting costs as well. It allows Gordon Food Service to make 20,000 deliveries and run 2,700 trucks efficiently per day.



Oracle offers a full suite of restaurant technology solutions which includes online ordering, POS, end-to-end payment processing, restaurant analytics and mobile order and pay. With a wide range of satisfied customers, Oracle is expected to stay as a leader in the big data market for food and beverages.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.