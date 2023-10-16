Oracle (ORCL) Ties Up With Law Enforcement Agencies in the US

Oracle ORCL announced that it has been chosen by the U.S. public safety organizations to modernize their technology systems and infrastructure to enhance community protection and services.



Multiple departments in California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas have opted for ORCL's integrated public safety hardware and software suite, seeking to boost efficiency, real-time situational awareness, safety improvements and more effective issue resolution.



The Oracle Public Safety Services platform for law enforcement and first responders is designed to eliminate data segregation, reduce manual administrative tasks and equip first responders with up-to-the-minute data for making informed decisions. This comprehensive suite comprises a dispatch command center, law enforcement records, jail management software, as well as body-worn devices and real-time video communication tools.



The Oracle Public Safety Services Suite is the result of collaborative efforts between first responders and leading experts in law enforcement technology. It leverages the robust performance and scalability of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.



This suite complies with CJIS1 standards and is designed to streamline the setup process for agencies, irrespective of their size. By doing so, it contributes to cost reduction and simplifies operations while reinforcing security measures.

Growing Importance of Public Sector Cloud in Modernizing Government IT

The federal government's remarkable aspect is its extensive array of services, which are unparalleled in its ability to rapidly cater to the needs of a vast and ever-changing population. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous federal agencies expedited their digital transformations with the aim of enhancing public services, accommodating a remote workforce and reinforcing data security while maintaining trust and transparency.



Governments are recognizing the increasing adoption of cloud technology as a valuable means to modernize their IT systems and enhance public services. This has led to concerted efforts and investments aimed at expediting cloud adoption while addressing the associated challenges to fully realize the advantages of cloud-based solutions in the public sector.



Shares of Oracle, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have gained 32.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.2% due to the competition from some of the notable cloud providers like Salesforce CRM, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Salesforce's government CRM solutions are transforming the public sector's capabilities in a manner similar to what the company has done for the private sector. Salesforce's government CRM aids agencies in establishing stronger connections among citizens, employees, government entities, services and the vital information they require. This enhances the government’s responsiveness, effectiveness and efficiency.



Amazon Web Services offers commercial cloud capabilities, which are accessible across all classification levels, including Unclassified, Sensitive, Secret and Top Secret. More than 7,500 government agencies utilize it and the company comprehends the necessity for the U.S. government agencies to strike a balance between efficiency and flexibility.



Microsoft has crafted specialized government plans to address the unique needs of government organizations. These plans encompass all the features and capabilities offered by Microsoft 365 services, hosted within a segmented government cloud community, ensuring compliance with the U.S. security and regulatory standards.



Oracle recently introduced NetSuite for Government, a solution tailored to the requirements of small-to-midsize state and local government agencies. This comprehensive offering consolidates various functions, including accounting, grants management, payroll, GASB reporting, planning and budgeting and human resource management into a single integrated suite, simplifying operations. This is expected to boost cloud service and license revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCL’s fiscal 2024 cloud services and licence revenues is pegged at $44.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $5.54 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%.

