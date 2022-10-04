Oracle (ORCL), TELMEX to Offer Infrastructure Services in Mexico

Oracle ORCL and Teléfonos de México (TELMEX) recently announced a partnership to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to customers across Mexico, whereby TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico.



OCI’s next-generation architecture provides a high-performing, resilient foundation for cloud services, while its physical and virtual network design maximizes performance and security.



OCI’s extensive network of more than 70 regional and global FastConnect partners provides customers with dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions, OCI, and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications services, giving them the best options globally.



TELMEX-Triara will become one of the first telecommunications operators in Latin America and Mexico to offer OCI services to organizations in the region.



With the Oracle Cloud Querétaro Region already available and a second planned region in Mexico, Oracle will be able to help Mexican organizations with business continuity while enabling them to address their data residency and compliance requirements.



As part of its ongoing focus on sustainability, Oracle is committed to powering all worldwide Oracle Cloud regions with 100% renewable energy by 2025, including the Querétaro region.

Oracle’s Improving Cloud Capabilities to Aid Latin American Regions

Oracle announced the latest version of Oracle Communications EAGLE Equipment Identity Register, which allows authenticating only subscriber-specific information. This latest version could aid to prevent and curb phone theft in Latin American regions.



Communications service providers, committed to combating phone theft and improving customer service, are looking to implement databases to deactivate lost or stolen mobile devices. By disabling devices and keeping them inoperable on mobile networks around the world, operators can protect customers and help reduce criminals' incentive to steal.



This product allows operators to include the IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) codes of stolen devices, which are the only ones that correspond to specific terminals, in a blacklist that prevents them from operating on the network. It connects to the GSMA-maintained IMEI database, which is stored in the CEIR and acts as a central system for network operators to share information about stolen devices to prevent them from operating on a network.

Oracle’s Cloud Expansion Strategy- A Game Changer

Oracle is striving hard to strengthen its position in the lucrative cloud space. As part of Oracle’s planned expansion of its cloud region footprint to support strong customer demand for OCI and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications services worldwide, Oracle aims to open additional cloud regions in Colombia, Chile, and Israel, and plans to offer at least 44 cloud regions.



In first-quarter 2023, Oracle's total quarterly revenues were up 18% year over year, largely due to a 14% increase in cloud services and license support subscriptions. Total cloud services and license revenues for the quarter hit $8.4 billion — driven by Oracle Fusion Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database and OCI Gen 2.



An expanding clientele is enabling the company to maintain its leading position in the cloud ERP market. The healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well for the long term.



Apart from Oracle, the HCM space is dominated by the likes of Workday WDAY, SAP SE SAP and Automatic Data Processing ADP.



SAP’s SuccessFactors Solutions suite is the mainstay of the company’s HCM solutions. Last year, the company added a new cloud-based solution— the SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking — to the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management solutions portfolio.



Workday’s top line is being driven by high demand for its HCM and financial management solutions. Some of the notable HCM deal wins for Workday include Novartis, DraftKings, and CTBC Bank.



Automatic Data Processing is one of the leading names in the cloud-based HCM solutions space. The company has expanded its footprint in the HCM market through multiple acquisitions that include Celergo, WorkMarket, and The Marcus Buckingham Company.



